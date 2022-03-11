Advertisement

Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
Westside High School takes state title
Westside battles Butler to win 1st basketball title in decades

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
Biden says US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
FILE - Bobbie Nelson performs at the Heartbreaker Banquet in Spicewood, Texas on March 19,...
Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules
There were four pictures posted to Snapchat and Instagram, according to parents who found them.
Eighth graders charged with hate crime for social media threats aimed at Black students