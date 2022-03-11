Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible this evening heading towards midnight. Temperatures will be hovering in the 50s across the region this evening with a spread of temperatures expected by tomorrow morning. The coolest temps will be found north of I-20 in the low to mid 50s with mid to upper 50s expected for the central CSRA and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 possible for the southern CSRA as a warm front tries to lift northward.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for the entire CSRA Saturday for the threat of severe weather before sunrise, breezy conditions throughout your Saturday afternoon, and a hard freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

A potent cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms early Saturday morning between 3-7 AM. Make sure you have a charged cell phone next to your bed before falling asleep Friday night. Tornadoes will be possible with these storms, but the greatest risk will be mainly south and east of I-20. Strong winds are the most likely concern with storms. Storms will be moving east of the CSRA by around 8 am Saturday. The rest of the day Saturday will be very windy with dropping temperatures during the day. Sustained winds will be between 20-30 mph with gusts between 35-45 mph. A few power outages are possible. Temperatures will be near 60 ahead of the front early Saturday but drop to the upper 40s by the afternoon.

All areas shaded in brown or tan on this map are under a wind advisory tomorrow. (WRDW)

We are then expecting a hard freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect Sunday morning for most of the CSRA. Morning lows Sunday will be all the way down in the low to mid-20s. Protect any outdoor pets and plants! Sunny skies during the day Sunday with winds not as gusty and highs below average in the mid-50s.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for the counties highlighted in blue. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 20s by Sunday morning. (WRDW)

A hard freeze is expected Sunday AM with sub-freezing temperatures possible again Monday morning. (WRDW)

Monday morning will be cold again with lows below freezing in the low 30s. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the upper 60s. The chance for rain comes back in the forecast by Tuesday.

