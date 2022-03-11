Advertisement

Cross Creek claims its 2nd state basketball title in a row

The champion Cross Creek team smiles for the camera.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek became Richmond County’s second high school in two days to claim a boys basketball state title.

The team defeated Windsor Forest 60-53 on Friday afternoon in Macon to take the 3A title. It was the Razorbacks’ second year in a row to win.

The boys team finishes with a 26-6 record.

The day before, Westside took the state 2A championship by defeating Butler, also in Richmond County.

GAME COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12′S NICK PROTO:

