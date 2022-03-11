Advertisement

Can you help police find runaway Makayla Milton?

Makayla Milton
Makayla Milton(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of the runaway in the 200 block of Mills Road.

She was identified as Makayla Milton, who’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s thought to be driving her mother’s gray 2013 Nissan Altima displaying Georgia license place RXA0459.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gordon Alley at 706-554-8021 or to call 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Latest News

gas pump
UPDATE: Where gas prices, fuel taxes stand in 2-state region
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
Edgefield County pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Barnwell, Bamberg counties lose COVID test sites as strategy shifts
Army Corps of Engineers dredging has uncovered some artifacts at the bottom of the Savannah...
Savannah dredging uncovers more artifacts from 1700s