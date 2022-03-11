Can you help police find runaway Makayla Milton?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of the runaway in the 200 block of Mills Road.

She was identified as Makayla Milton, who’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s thought to be driving her mother’s gray 2013 Nissan Altima displaying Georgia license place RXA0459.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gordon Alley at 706-554-8021 or to call 706-554-2133.

