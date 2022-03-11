Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom

PAGELAND, S.C. - A grand jury has indicted a Burke County man on a murder charge following the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Reid, a missing mother in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

According to Solicitor Will Rogers, Emanuel Bedford was indicted on both murder and kidnapping charges Thursday morning by a Chesterfield County grand jury.

The indictment revealed significant new developments in the CSRA, including that Reid’s car was found in Aiken County with blood in it, and that pieces of the bumper were found on Bedford’s family land in Burke County.

Bedford was previously charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

He is scheduled to be back in court during the week of April 4 to be arraigned, according to the solicitor.

Reid was reported missing from Pageland, S.C., on Sept. 3, 2021. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte with Bedford.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Knowing that Bedford was from Burke County, Reid’s family came to the Augusta area to hand out fliers about her disappearance. Law enforcement agencies in the CSRA issued bulletins for the public to be on the lookout for her.

Then Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11 before his extradition back to Pageland to face the charges.

He was initially listed as a person of interest in the case.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found Sept. 5 in Aiken County.

The prosecutor said the car was found 11 miles away from where Emmanuel Bedford lived. Pieces of the bumper were also found on Bedford’s family’s land in Burke County.

SLED and Pageland PD connected with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve the missing car.

When law enforcement got the car, they found blood in the passenger seat, according to the prosecutor.

According to the solicitor, evidence uncovered during the investigation led to Thursday’s indictments.

