Advertisement

Barnwell, Bamberg counties lose COVID test sites as strategy shifts

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start closing more of its COVID testing sites and shift resources to providing free at-home tests.

Bamberg and Barnwell counties are among the places where sites will close.

MORE | 2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward

The agency says it’s gradually closing in-person testing sites due to a drop in demand as rapid at-home testing becomes more available and as the latest surge of coronavirus cases fades into memory.

Beginning Tuesday, the agency will transition to reporting COVID-19 data once a week on Tuesdays. Data will include COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations, among other data.

“Tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable at-home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director. “It’s much more useful to track severe cases, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalizations and deaths. That gives us a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting local communities.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Latest News

gavel generic
Ga., S.C. join efforts against federal mask, vaccination mandates
Augusta University Health
AU Health offers preventive antibody treatment against COVID
Medical students
Local medical student reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
The new bill restricts surprise medical bills.
New law won’t stop all surprise medical bills