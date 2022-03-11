Advertisement

Augusta residents are hopeful for stormwater improvements

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it rains, it floods, and that is the reality for some local residents.

Three million dollars in new federal money is coming in to help. We looked at the progress of getting the stormwater situation under control.

In certain parts of National Hills, anytime there’s steady rain, there’s a risk of flood. Some floods were so bad neighbors say the manholes came out of the ground.

“It’s a stream, I mean it’s pouring, and sometimes when I look back there, I think ‘did I buy a house on the lake,” said Cathy Smith.

Smith has lived in National Hills for more than 30 years. All in all, she loves the neighborhood, except when it rains.

MORE | Collaborative Stormwater Project Will Boost Local Water Supplies, Reduce Flooding

“Over the years that I’ve lived here, we’ve had a car that has flooded. Our backyard has had standing water up to my knees, sometimes up to my waist, and we’ve had to open up the gates and let the water out of the backyard,” she said.

Years of flooding caused by small pipes, and a drainage system that doesn’t work anymore.

“I love the house. If I could pick it up and move it somewhere else, I would be happy,” said Smith.

Other parts of the county need help, too.

Louis Johnson, Ellis Street resident said: “When it rains heavily, it backs up, overpours through the whole neighborhood, and living at the end of the road, everything ends in my yard.”

Johnson lives under the Calhoun Expressway. When it rains, run-off from the bridge doesn’t hold in the city-built gutter behind her house.

MORE | Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

“When it’s full of trees, limbs, and trash, the water has no other place but to come out onto your property,” said Johnson.

The engineering department director says many stormwater systems in Augusta are old and in need of significant repair. But money is the biggest hurdle, in the past, stormwater funding wasn’t a priority.

“It shouldn’t take 15 years,” said Johnson.

The commission created a stormwater fee in 2016. Engineering says they’re just now able to use that fee and get crews on the ground.

Augusta Engineering says the new funding will help kick off the National Hills project next year. They’re still looking for funding to address Ellis Street issues and are working on a project right now in east Augusta.

“It’s just a lot of problems for the neighborhood, and it seems that we can’t get anything done,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Latest News

Augusta firefighters
‘It’s a miracle’: Local woman thankful to firefighters who saved her
"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
Charlotte oil change
Local expert shares how to make your vehicle more fuel-efficient
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia
Ways to get the best gas mileage
Ways to get the best gas mileage