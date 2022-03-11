Army recruiters target river region to fill growing number of cyber jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cyber facilities on Fort Gordon can expect to see over $70 million to modernize the cyber instructional facility, construct a new training facility, and more.

Army recruiters, local businesses, and organizations are working together to fill the ever-growing jobs in the military and on Fort Gordon.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Maria Gervais says science, technology, math, and engineering are essential skills that we need inside our Army.

COVID has hindered local recruiters from finding people to fill those jobs.

“Face-to-face engagement, talking with junior ROTC, going to talk to high school juniors and seniors, and talking about the opportunities in the Army is the best,” she said.

The recruitment process has become more important after Fort Gordon was granted more than $70 million.

Three-point-sixty-seven million is going towards Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center of Excellence to modernize the signal schoolhouse and construct a secret cyber and communications network training facility. Sixty-nine million will help fund a cyber instructional facility. That includes secret level command, control center, and more.

“It’s always important because we know we have to have an Army that if we’re required to defend our nation at any time, we’re ready,” said Gervasi.

Senator Reverend Warnock says this solidifies the base’s and Augusta’s role in the future of our nation’s defense infrastructure, especially in cyber security. Warnock says these investments will help keep families in Georgia and America safe and promote Georgia’s central role in our nation’s military.

“This reaffirms why we need to be ready because we’re seeing a country that’s fighting for its freedom. We need to make sure at any moment notice that we are prepared to defend our country just as well if there’s a threat against our country,” said Gervais.

