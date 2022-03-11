77-year-old attends college for first time, getting CDL license

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Age is nothing but a number for one student at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) in Bainbridge. William Nichols has been a star student and his family couldn’t be happier to see his journey.

William Nichols is a 77-year-old Commerical Driver’s License (CDL) student and he isn’t letting anything get in his way.

“I don’t think there’s a limit to anything that you can do. I mean, I think that you could do anything that you set your mind to and although I’m an older person, I set my mind to do this and I’m going to do it,” said Nichols.

Nichols spent most of his life as a pilot.

A young William Nichols – CDL Student at SRTC in Bainbridge (SRTC)

“I’ve traveled all over the United States all my life,” said Nichols. “I flew corporate jets for a corporation for over 35 years. I’m a licensed federally licensed flight instructor. I teach young people or older people whatever that want to fly how to fly,” said Nichols.

A news segment sparked Nichols’ interest to get his CDL.

“Retired several years ago and I saw on the news where there were about 18,000, 20,000 truck drivers short,” said Nichols.

“Everybody has heard about the supply chain crisis. There’s a truck driver shortage all over the country so just about every company is hiring drivers,” said Shane Herring, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor at SRTC in Bainbridge.

If you want to get your CDL license, Instructor Shane Herring says you should apply ASAP.

Shane Herring – Commercial Truck Driving Instructor at SRTC in Bainbridge (WALB)

“We are kind of booked up through May. There is a big need for drivers, so we have a lot of students. So, the sooner you can sign up the better off you are,” said Herring.

Take it from Nichols, you are never too old to start a new career.

“I know I’m old but I’m still good,” said Nichols.

Nichols will be turning 78 this June.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.