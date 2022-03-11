1 dead after bullet-riddled car found on Atlanta interstate

ATLANTA - Emergency crews checking a stalled vehicle on a downtown Atlanta interstate found a car riddled with bullets and two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died.

A car with gunshot holes visible on the exterior was blocking a lane of traffic when authorities pulled up around 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 75/85.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened.

But authorities say a passenger was dead and the driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead person as Darius Ford, 29.

Investigators found two guns.

Police say video from traffic cameras could help detectives determine what happened.

From reports by The Associated Press and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.