1 dead after bullet-riddled car found on Atlanta interstate

This was the scene after a fatal car shooting on on Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta.
This was the scene after a fatal car shooting on on Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta.(WGCL)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Emergency crews checking a stalled vehicle on a downtown Atlanta interstate found a car riddled with bullets and two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died.

A car with gunshot holes visible on the exterior was blocking a lane of traffic when authorities pulled up around 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 75/85.

MORE | Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom

It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened.

But authorities say a passenger was dead and the driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead person as Darius Ford, 29.

Investigators found two guns.

Police say video from traffic cameras could help detectives determine what happened.

From reports by The Associated Press and WGCL/CBS46

