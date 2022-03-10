Who can stop rising gas prices? Don’t look at politicians: It’s on us, expert says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petroleum analyst says the public can have the biggest impact on gasoline prices, but only if they make a united effort.

GasBuddy Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said gas prices are determined by a balance of supply and demand. That balance, he said, can shift at any day and at any moment based on many factors.

It has shifted dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The national average price of gas hit a new all-time high Monday at $4.104 per gallon, GasBuddy said. The previous all-time high of $4.103 per gallon was set back in 2008.

The nation also saw its largest-ever 7-day spike, recording a 49.1-cent per gallon jump, beating the 49.0-cent increase seen in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced a ban on the import of Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine. A national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that 71% of Americans favored a ban, even if that meant rising prices at the pump.

He said there was not a huge pricing impact because many U.S. companies had already withdrawn from Russia and stopped loading Russian oil.

But that led to more questions from frustrated consumers, who say that since reports indicated most of the oil brought into the U.S. comes from Canada, there shouldn’t be too big of an impact on American gas prices.

“Oil is a global commodity and you can’t take countries out of the system,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. And we cannot isolate the U.S. from the fact that this is a global market.”

De Haan said it is global conditions that dictate the price drivers pay.

“Global conditions dictate price. If we have a hurricane that knocks out U.S. oil production, it doesn’t just affect the U.S. It affects global oil prices. Something overseas like this in Russia, we’re sanctioning their energy, essentially disabling that energy for making it to the market. It impacts the supply globally,” De Haan said. “There is one global pool of oil and when there is a disruption to how quickly that pool is filling up, it can have profound impacts on everyone.”

Pointing blame for rising prices

While some have blamed Biden for rising gas prices, De Haan said that’s not realistic.

“The president is very much powerless to affect the global demand and supply balance himself,” he said.

When it comes to Congress, he said there may be policies that “could, in time, alter one of the balances, either supply or demand.”

But then, De Haan said, getting those policies created and implemented can take a very long time before they would affect the overall price of oil, and, thereby, the price of gasoline.

Another common complaint on social media suggests America should reopen the Keystone Pipeline to get more gas into the national supply.

“It would have minimal impact. You could build 50 pipelines and it wouldn’t necessarily deliver oil,” De Haan said. “Keep in mind, the pipeline just brings oil from Point A to Point B, but you still need oil to put in the pipeline. And that’s the problem right now, is that Canada’s maxed out and the U.S. is maxed out. If there were more oil, I guarantee oil producers would be selling it at these high prices, but there’s not more, and so the Keystone Pipeline is irrelevant, again, because you can build it, but that doesn’t mean Canada has oil to put in the pipeline.

Multiple factors influence the price of gas; only 1 is fluctuating

Experts generally agree there are primarily four factors directly affecting what drivers pay at the gas pump: the cost of crude oil, the cost of refining, distribution and marketing, and taxes.

“Essentially, only one of those is fluctuating, and that’s why the price of gasoline is going up, because the cost of crude oil, which is a major component in gasoline has absolutely skyrocketed,” De Haan said. “And so we’re seeing gas prices go up because the main component in gasoline is much more expensive.”

De Haan also addressed criticism levied against gas stations that suggest they are too quick to raise the price and too slow to drop it as conditions improve.

“Stations are simply passing along the higher price of the commodity, in this case, gasoline,” he said. “You know, 99.99% of stations are simply adjusting their price based on what they’re paying for it. It’s unfortunate that many politicians who don’t understand the volatile price of commodities would point the finger at somebody who’s essentially a middleman.”

De Haan said that creates a “false narrative” that stations are somehow raising prices.

“But the price of what they’re selling the cost to them has dramatically risen,” he said.

Worse, he said some stations are losing money on every gallon sold because they cannot raise their prices as quickly as their cost is going up.

“There was a time last week, for example, that the wholesale price of gasoline had risen 63 cents a gallon in one week. But the national average and only risen 23 cents over the same timeframe,” he said. “All of this is really born out of the rising price of oil, and there’s not a whole lot stations can do to absorb the cost.”

It’s on consumers to affect the price of gas, he says

How long will we see $4 gas? De Haan said that’s a matter of when the Russian situation in Ukraine ends.

“It will be months after it ends potentially before oil will start flowing out of Russia after sanctions are eased,” he said. “So this is something that could stick with us for quite some time, depending on how long President Vladimir Putin allows it to continue.”

De Haan said days of gas well below $2 per gallon are gone.

“It’s largely supply and demand,” he said, adding that lower gas prices during the pandemic also affected the supply-demand balance, but in the opposite way.

“Americans stayed home, the economy was shut down, we didn’t have places to go, we didn’t want to go places,” he said of the pandemic. “And now it’s the opposite story. Now we can’t get out and about enough, Americans want to get back out, and so demand has surged and because of the situation in Russia, supply has plunged, and it’s because the scale has tipped so much the opposite way that we’re seeing prices soar.”

He said we could see elevated prices for months and it could take years for everything to truly get back to normal after the pandemic and Russia.

“There’s much more consumption happening right now than demand and it’s going to take much longer as a result and fill those inventories back to normal levels,” he said. “The longer these imbalances continue, the longer it’s going to take to fully recover and I don’t think that we’re going to have a full recovery for potentially two, three, maybe even four years, just contingent on how long the Russia situation continues.”

Where does that leave consumers? In one respect, at least, when it comes to affecting gas prices, they are in the driver’s seat.

“Early on in the pandemic, we saw a prime example: Americans stopped driving or I should say they throttled back their consumption and prices plummeted,” he said. “Now, I know the economy’s in a different state but if Americans could conserve any small bit, if they could drive more fuel-efficiently, if they could combine trips, if they could carpool; Small behaviors, when done collectively can have profound impacts.”

hey look, I drove, but I trimmed my fuel use by driving more efficiently. Went from 29.3mpg average to 30.9mpg and I’m alive to tell the tale. Is it really that hard?? pic.twitter.com/FPA7YSNy7h — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.