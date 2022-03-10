What the Tech: Tracking with Apple AirTags

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police departments across the country are getting reports of stalkers using Apple devices to track where someone goes by hiding an AirTag somewhere in their car.

Put it in a bag, purse, or on keys, and you’ll always know where it is. If you lose it, another iPhone owner will help find it. AirTags will track anything... including our friend Jessica.

“Just to be clear, you’re okay with this,” we asked.

“Absolutely,” she said.

We hid it under her car seat, and off she went.

The tracker works by connecting to another iPhone with the ‘Find My’ feature turned on. If someone gets within 30 feet or so, the AirTag pings the other iPhone and marks its location on the Find My app.

As Jessica drove across town, the AirTag connects to other iPhones without her or the other iPhone user knowing.

We saw every place she went. At her friends’ house, the AirTag connected to her friends’ iPhone and put her location on the map.

When she drove to the school to pick up her kids, we got another location. When she stopped at a restaurant, the AirTag connected to someone else’s iPhone. We could see where the AirTag and her car were parked. When she went home, her location appeared again in the Find My app.

Did she know?

Jessica got a notification that an AirTag was traveling with her about 36 hours after it was put on her car. Had she not known ahead of time, she would have been followed a day and a half without suspicion.

If she had an Android device, she would have never gotten a notification. Apple has added some safety measures but make no mistake, an AirTag is going to track whatever it’s attached to.

Apple has announced another update to the AirTags by making a louder chirp or beepping sound to help people locate a tracker traveling with them. Plus, there are stricter warnings that tracking people without their knowledge is against the law.

