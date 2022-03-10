Advertisement

Westside battles Butler to win 1st basketball title in decades

Here are some highlights from Westside High School's first championship win since 1995.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westside High on Thursday took the state AA boys’ basketball title, defeating fellow Richmond County team Butler High School 64-55 to win the championship.

Butler and Westside met three times this season.

The Bulldogs won the first two, but the Patriots won round three in the region championship.

And Thursday in Macon, the two met for the fourth time with the AA state championship on the line.

The Bulldogs came out hot as Gemaureon Blanton hit the three. He had four threes in the first half.

The second half was all Westside.

The defense locked down and the offense locked in.

Jalex Ewing had a game high 16 points, and Amauri Tillman chipped in 14 more.

So we’ve got our first GHSA state champion this year in Macon, with the Patriots taking home their first state title since 1995.

The Westside boys finish with a 28-3 record.

The two coaches and teams have so much respect for one another, and it showed.

We’ve still got two more chances for state champs Friday as Cross Creek and Grovetown take the floor.

Here’s a look at how the game went:

