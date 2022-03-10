Advertisement

Tom Crean out as UGA basketball coach

Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first...
Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Friday, March 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (WNDU)
By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tom Crean is out after four seasons as Georgia men’s basketball coach, per release the school sent Thursday.

In his four years in Athens, Crean compiled a 47-75 record, and went 15-57 in SEC play. This year, Georgia went 6-26, the worst season for the Bulldogs in more than 60 years.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” said Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia.  That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”

