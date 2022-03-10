Advertisement

Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame with hard work

Golfer Tiger Woods doesn't have a timetable for his recovery after his right leg was badly...
Golfer Tiger Woods doesn't have a timetable for his recovery after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash in February, only that he wished it was going faster than it was. He also says reaching the top of his sport again is an unrealistic expectation.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods already is the greatest of his generation.

Now he’s enshrined with the best of all time.

Woods has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

He choked up talking about his late father who instilled the need to work hard and earn results.

Woods got those results. He has 82 wins on the PGA Tour and 15 majors. And his influence on the sport is as great as any.

Also inducted are former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Berning and the late visionary Marion Hollins.

