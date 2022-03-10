S.C. State House news: Senate supports call for constitutional convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal that would add the state to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The 27-13 vote Wednesday by the Senate gave key approval to the proposal that supporters said would limit the convention to a few items.

Those include spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

Opponents, including two Republicans, said a convention couldn’t be limited and could make sweeping changes to the Constitution.

Nearly 20 states have passed similar measures. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention.

$2B income tax and rebate bill heads to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would give everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina a rebate of at least $100 is speeding its way through the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the $2 billion bill, which also includes cutting the top income tax rate in the state from 7% to 5.7%.

The proposal would give people who owe no state income tax $100 and filers would get the tax they pay back up to $700.

The proposal now heads to the Senate floor.

The sometimes long-winded Senate Finance Committee debated the bill for less than 20 minutes.

Should public funds help pay for tuition?

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill under consideration right now in the South Carolina Senate would give state dollars to families to send their kids to private schools.

It would create Education Scholarship Accounts, and there’s been a lot of concern that this would divert millions of dollars away from public schools.

Public schools operate on a combination of federal, state and local dollars.

Under this bill, the state funding assigned to that student would come out of their district and follow them if they have an Education Scholarship Account.

That’s about $7,000 per student that they could use on tuition, fees, textbooks and other expenses.

Some senators argue if a student leaves their school because they have such an account, the local money would still stay in that district, but it wouldn’t be responsible for educating that student.

“This sort-of narrative that we’re taking money away from the public schools is simply misleading. It’s not telling the whole truth. It’s telling a partial truth,” said Republican Sen. Greg Hembree, Senate Education Committee chairman.

But Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who’s the Senate minority leader, said: “If you take two children out of a classroom in two or three different grades in a school, that district still has to pay all the same number of teacher salaries as they had before. They still have to have the same number of school buses running. They still have to have the same cafeteria staff there.”

Hutto says that’s why he wants to change the bill – so that money for these accounts comes from another state source – instead of out of districts’ funding.

Another senator, Larry Grooms, believes there should be a “circuit-breaker” in place so schools wouldn’t lose money from one year to the next.

“There would be a backstop for that,” said Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley. “There would be a fund set up, and a school district could apply to receive those funds.”

Grooms argues this is ultimately about giving families a choice they may not otherwise have.

“And, by golly, if enough students start leaving a particular school, then that school district better pay attention to what’s happening there and make corrections,” Grooms said.

Sen. Darrell Jackson says there should be stronger anti-discrimination language in the bill – to ensure state money wouldn’t go to schools that could deny admission to LGBTQ-plus students and families.

“Are we really comfortable in funding an institution that says we will not allow your child in because your child identifies as being gay?” said Jackson.

Senators on the Education Committee have not yet taken a vote on this bill to send it to the Senate floor for debate.

Lawmakers look to bring horse betting to state

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The horse industry is huge in Aiken County and has about a $2 billion annual impact in South Carolina, according to lawmakers.

Now a group of legislators want to expand that by bringing horse betting to the state.

Lawmakers behind the bills say South Carolina is losing ground in the equine industry to other states.

In those states, they say betting on horse races is legal – and the revenue generated from it goes to breeders, trainers, and others – giving them incentives to do their work in those states.

Now they want bring that to South Carolina.

“This bill would really help push through some much-needed funding for the state, to try to bring back the industry, to bring back the people associated with it, the grooms and the riders,” said Kate Dalton, Camden Steeplechase trainer.

The legislation would only allow for advance deposit wagering – so people could place bets on their phones.

Bettors would need to already have money in an account to place a bet – and the app they’d use to do so would be vetted and licensed by the state.

Under the bills, licensing fees and 10 percent of revenues from wagers would go back to the state, which would distribute that money to the equine community through a grant programs.

Lawmakers say they would not be raising taxes.

“We’re not talking about opening casinos. We’re not talking about the different forms of brick-and-mortar or sports betting or bookies or even walking up to a teller at a horse race and placing a bet,” said Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun.

Sponsors of this bill have a few hurdles before them: namely, time and opposition.

On the time front – they have to get this bill passed in at least one chamber in about the next month, or else it dies and they have to start over next year.

Ott says they’re “realistic” and won’t make promises that this will get passed this year.

On the opposition front – Ott says they’re expecting that.

He adds gambling is already legal in South Carolina, such as through the lottery and scratch-offs – so they’re looking to get people comfortable with this other form of it.

