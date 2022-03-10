Phinizy Swamp Nature Park gets grant for boardwalk repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The boardwalk is due for some needed improvements at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.

It’s one of six grant projects announced Thursday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in an effort to improve public opportunities to see and learn about native wildlife.

The six proposals range from coastal Georgia to Rutledge and Thomasville to Lavonia.

The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences is getting $2,400 to help fund construction materials needed to repair the Sunrise Pond boardwalk at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. Volunteers in the past have gathered on special days to make repairs to boardwalks at the swamp.

The other grants include:

Manomet – $2,999 to create shorebird guides and banded-bird stickers to help steward programs inform the public about priority species on Georgia beaches and other coastal sites.

Friends of Hard Labor Creek State Park – $3,000 to build six observation platforms along a 2.5-mile nature trail at the park near Rutledge, improving access to key wildlife-viewing areas.

Friends of Lost Creek Forest – $3,000 to add trail markers and two kiosks to improve access and outreach at Lost Creek Forest, a publicly owned, old-growth slope forest in Thomasville.

Lavonia Elementary – $3,000 for row cover and more native trees and plants to expand Betty’s Garden, a project at the Lavonia school focused on monarchs and other pollinators.

Environmental Education Alliance – $3,000 to provide wildlife cameras and support materials for a teacher-and-student projects to investigate local wildlife at schools and education centers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.