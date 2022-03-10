Advertisement

Driver attempting to flee from state troopers dies after crashing into car

By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 21 Bypass near S.C. 33.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says in an attempt to elude law enforcement, a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado collided with a 2022 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado is deceased. We are reaching out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for the identity of the crash victim.

The passenger of the Chevrolet Colorado and the driver of the Toyota Camry were transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol is investigating the crash.

