Local hospitals adapt amid dire nursing shortages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite a decline in new COVID cases, the local nursing shortage is not getting better.

“I’m feeling tired and exhausted along with everyone else in the healthcare field,” said Tori Taylor, state nurse for SC in Columbia.

We’ve told you before about more than 100 openings at hospitals right here in Augusta. At Piedmont, they’ve gotten more creative with hiring events. On ‘Walk-in Wednesday,’ anyone interested can come in and learn about what it’s like to be a part of their team.

Working together as a family is how our hospitals and nurses have made it through the pandemic.

“All the shifts back one another,” she said.

They’ve all adapted, but it hasn’t been easy. Facing burnout from waves of COVID on top of their normal care has nurses retiring and leaving the field.

Maritess Bell, nursing recruiter, Piedmont Augusta said: “These past couple of years has been intense. Everybody who’s watching the news or learning about it knows that there are so many opportunities for nurses.”

Over 100 positions at Piedmont, 78 at Doctors Hospital with nearly 200 across their hospital system, and Augusta University has over 150. AU is back to fully functioning, but there’s still work to be done.

Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer and VP of Augusta University Health Care System said: “Our staff is working extra hard. They’re working overtime. We are having to use travel and agency nurses.”

People leaving for third-party agencies for more pay has been a big problem for our hospitals.

“We’ve got to get people back to their home base, but I expect that it will slowly unwind over the next sixth months to a year if we don’t have another wave,” he said.

They’re hopeful things will continue to get better and more people will take advantage of these opportunities.

Taylor said: “You do it because of the love of the population that you work with.”

