If passed, new Senate bill could remove old Regency Mall superstructure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For nearly two decades, the old Regency Mall property has been a problem holding south Augusta hostage.

Discussions include turning it into film studios or the site for the James Brown Arena.

Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, sponsored a bill that would allow county governments to use eminent domain to take over and improve abandoned mall properties.

“Honestly, I feel like something needs to be done with it,” said Daniel Quarles, King Kutz barbershop.

Come this September, Quarles will have owned his barbershop for ten years. It sits off Gordon Highway, and Regency Mall has stood vacant on the same road for almost twice the time.

“I think it happened when I was a little boy like 15, 16 when they closed. So, I think them bringing or doing something with it would bring more businesses around,” said Quarles.

Even though Richmond County can take over blighted properties if the owners don’t clean them up, they can’t take over superstructures, like a mall. Those don’t fall under the definition of a blighted property. Jones is trying to change that.

Jones said: “If you’ve been vacant for 10 consecutive years, or you’ve had less than 30 percent occupancy for 20 consecutive years, then the government, the county, could at least deem you to be blighted property.”

This applies to properties that are 375,000 thousand square feet or bigger. On Tuesday, his bill unanimously passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It still is empty, and it still is affecting the community, and nothing is being done with it,” said Jones.

Despite this, he’s hopeful that it’ll move forward. The bill is set to go through the Senate Rules Committee on March 14.

Quarles said: “If he wouldn’t have pushed for the bill, I think we would still be right here, waiting on the Regency Mall another 20, 30 years. It’d be the same thing.”

