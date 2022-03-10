Advertisement

Ga., S.C. sign on in effort to repeal Head Start mask mandate

Head Start
Head Start(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia and South Carolina attorneys general are joining 21 others in demanding the end of the Head Start program’s mask mandate.

In November, President Joe Biden and his administration announced a regulation requiring the masking of children and toddlers in participating schools and day-care sites.

MORE | U.S. to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month

The attorneys general argue that the mandate subjects children and toddlers to arbitrary and inconsistent discipline for not wearing a mask, and that it it’s time for the policy to be rescinded.

“The powers of the president do not include ordering unlawful mandates to our citizens,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “According to health experts, requiring masks for these young children is not what’s best for them, so this mandate needs to be rescinded.”

The letter states: “Your mask mandate was wrong from the beginning. The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund agree: ‘Children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks. This is based on the safety and overall interest of the child’ … mask use should be limited because of the ‘potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development.’”

The letter also points out that even the states with some of the most restrictive COVID-19 policies are now lifting indoor mask mandates at schools.

In addition to Wilson and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the attorneys general signed on from Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies in crash while trying to flee from S.C. troopers
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnap scheme

Latest News

Augusta University Health
AU Health offers preventive antibody treatment against COVID
Medical students
Local medical student reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
The new bill restricts surprise medical bills.
New law won’t stop all surprise medical bills
Face masks
Augusta leaders get rid of mask mandate in city buildings