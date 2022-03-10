Ga., S.C. sign on in effort to repeal Head Start mask mandate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia and South Carolina attorneys general are joining 21 others in demanding the end of the Head Start program’s mask mandate.

In November, President Joe Biden and his administration announced a regulation requiring the masking of children and toddlers in participating schools and day-care sites.

The attorneys general argue that the mandate subjects children and toddlers to arbitrary and inconsistent discipline for not wearing a mask, and that it it’s time for the policy to be rescinded.

“The powers of the president do not include ordering unlawful mandates to our citizens,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “According to health experts, requiring masks for these young children is not what’s best for them, so this mandate needs to be rescinded.”

The letter states: “Your mask mandate was wrong from the beginning. The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund agree: ‘Children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks. This is based on the safety and overall interest of the child’ … mask use should be limited because of the ‘potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development.’”

The letter also points out that even the states with some of the most restrictive COVID-19 policies are now lifting indoor mask mandates at schools.

In addition to Wilson and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the attorneys general signed on from Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.