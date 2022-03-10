Ga. Capitol news: Senate rejects bill to loosen hands-free cellphone law

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators are rejecting a bill that would let drivers use cellphones mounted to their windshield or dashboard while at traffic lights and stop signs.

The Senate voted 35-14 against Senate Bill 203 on Wednesday. Republican Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville argued for the bill, saying that people could safely look at phones will stopped or pulled over.

But opponents say the bill could have falsely led drivers to believe that looking at their cell phone isn’t dangerous.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says that message could have been particularly dangerous for young drivers.

Income tax cut sails through House

ATLANTA - A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion has passed the state House.

Republicans supporting House Bill 1437 on Wednesday said it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief.

It would create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% rate, raise the amount of income exempt from taxation, and eliminate many deductions.

The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.

The changes would begin in 2024.

An analysis by a group opposing the bill shows that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Senate passes bill seeking to regulate social media

ATLANTA - The Georgia state Senate is passing a bill to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Opponents predict the measure would be struck down by a federal court.

Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming says the state should protect against political discrimination, even if a lawsuit results.

Opponents say it would be unconstitutional for force companies private companies to host speech they don’t agree with.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 393 by a vote of 33-21 on Tuesday, sending it to the House for more debate.

Bill would curb fundraising during legislative session

ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some money-raising groups.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580.

It would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate. Lawmakers created new leadership committees last year that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee has been ordered not to spend money right now after a lawsuit from Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

Georgia House passes broad changes to mental health programs

ATLANTA - House members are passing a broad measure that aims to improve Georgia’s dismal mental health care system.

The House voted 169-3 to pass House Bill 1013, sending it the Senate for more debate.

A key part of the bill would push public and private insurers to provide the same level of benefits for mental disorders as they do for physical conditions.

The bill would make it easier to involuntarily commit someone to care against their will.

The measure is projected to cost $29 million including a $10 million forgivable loan program for people who want to become mental health workers.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

