Expert shares how local residents can manage rising expenses

Gas prices have steadily increased and continue to rise. A month ago, the average price for gas in Augusta was $3.31. A week ago, it jumped to $3.67, and on Thursday, it’s $4.18.

We spoke to folks who are feeling the pain.

“I think they’re ridiculous,” said one person pumping gas.

“It’s craziness,” another one said.

We spoke to financial experts who tell us budgeting can help.

It’s not just gas, people are feeling the impact of inflation on all kinds of goods and hope for some relief.

“I know there are a lot of people on fixed incomes in Augusta. It has to be super hard to budget to go to the grocery store,” said one customer.

What can you do to save money?

Ryan Borders, certified financial planner said: “Go through that budget. Look at your monthly bills and say, ‘hey where can I save some money,” he said.

Instead of shopping at big-name stores and eating out, you can save around 30 percent from shopping at low-cost stores and cooking at home.

“The big thing is eating out. People spend a ton of money on eating out. You can go to the grocery store, meal prep for the week you can save a ton of money,” he said.

He adds carpooling or limiting your trips can save you cash.

“Get a group together where you alternate who drives and split the gas cost,” said Border.

Borders says doing an annual financial checkup can help you become more disciplined.

“If you know where every dollar is assigned, you can save a lot of money,” he said.

Experts recommend using websites like Mint and EveryDollar to help start saving money.

