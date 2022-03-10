Discovery center to teach students real-world experiences is coming to Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the discovery center Columbia and Richmond County school districts are working on together.

It’s part of a state-wide program where middle schoolers can learn business and real-world finance. Tuesday’s unanimous vote by the school districts set things in motion for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center.

Camille Russo, vice president of marketing JA of Georgia said: “What we would like to do is not only show the students a bit of industry that represented in that area but also for the finance part program. We would like to show them the different categories that go into a household budget.”

Middle school students from both districts will spend 20 hours in the classroom learning about real estate, gas and car maintenance bills, and banking. Many things adults deal with and then apply the skills at the center in a four-hour day.

JA of Georgia says most students disengage in their middle school years, and this center gives them that needed exposure to the adult world.

“You got all these different jobs, and they begin to see how big the world is and even right there at home with their community,” said Russo.

Columbia County superintendent Dr. Flynt says it’s much more than a partnership between school districts, it’s a partnership with the entire community.

The center is set to open in fall 2023 and will work with 18 partners to set up shop inside the building.

“We want to give this a feel of our communities from Evans, Augusta, and the entire CSRA,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.