Advertisement

Discovery center to teach students real-world experiences is coming to Evans

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the discovery center Columbia and Richmond County school districts are working on together.

It’s part of a state-wide program where middle schoolers can learn business and real-world finance. Tuesday’s unanimous vote by the school districts set things in motion for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center.

Camille Russo, vice president of marketing JA of Georgia said: “What we would like to do is not only show the students a bit of industry that represented in that area but also for the finance part program. We would like to show them the different categories that go into a household budget.”

MORE | 2 school districts join in business education venture

Middle school students from both districts will spend 20 hours in the classroom learning about real estate, gas and car maintenance bills, and banking. Many things adults deal with and then apply the skills at the center in a four-hour day.

JA of Georgia says most students disengage in their middle school years, and this center gives them that needed exposure to the adult world.

“You got all these different jobs, and they begin to see how big the world is and even right there at home with their community,” said Russo.

MORE | Aiken County school leaders finalize calendar for 2023-24 year

Columbia County superintendent Dr. Flynt says it’s much more than a partnership between school districts, it’s a partnership with the entire community.

The center is set to open in fall 2023 and will work with 18 partners to set up shop inside the building.

“We want to give this a feel of our communities from Evans, Augusta, and the entire CSRA,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnap scheme
Severe Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Latest News

If passed, new Senate bill could remove old Regency Mall superstructure
Bill to fix rundown superstructures
Bill to fix rundown superstructures
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.
Driver attempting to flee from state troopers dies after crashing into car
At the height of the COVID surge two months ago, hundreds of nurses were brought into...
Local hospitals adapt amid dire nursing shortages