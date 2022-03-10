Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On and off chances of rain will be possible both today and Friday with afternoon temperatures remaining cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday has been trending drier which means we could see highs returning to the low 70s. Rain totals Friday night through Sat. AM will range from 0.5″-1.5″ around the CSRA, with the highest amounts in our southern counties.

Unfortunately, the warmer temps are cut short by another cold front that will move through the region early Saturday morning. The storm predictions center has already placed portions of the region under slight risk for Friday and early Saturday, meaning severe weather could be a possibility as the front passes through. The front is expected to move through the region bringing heavy rain, wind, and an isolated tornado threat from 2 am to 7 am. In addition to severe weather, the big story on Saturday will most likely be the wind.

Right now we’re expecting wind gusts to be as high as 35-45 mph in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Lake wind and wind advisories will mostly likely be issued, because of all this we have issued a first alert for the entire viewing area from 3 am - 4 pm Saturday.

Behind this powerful cold front will be some cold air! temperatures by Sunday morning are expected to plunge to the mid 20s around the CSRA which could do some damage to crops and any sensitive plants in our yard. Be sure to bring in those plants and your pets, lows in Augusta are expected to drop to 25°. A first alert is also in effect for those cold temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.