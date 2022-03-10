Can you help local deputies find this missing 83-year-old?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public are asked to be on the lookout for a missing senior.

James Henry Smith, 83, abruptly drove away from his daughter’s house in Evans around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and gray jacket. He has access to his 2020 silver Lincoln Corsair, North Carolina license plate 450 CDVA, and his debit card.

A transaction recently appeared on his checking account at the Marathon gas station in Sardis.

Smith has dementia and may not be aware of his surroundings, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies at Office 706-541-4024 or 706-541-2800.

James Henry Smith was last known to be driving a car like this. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.