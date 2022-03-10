WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A historic theatre in the heart of downtown Warrenton sits empty.

The county and community are making efforts to restore the Knox Theatre to its former glory.

“It became the place to go in. A lot of people would come in here and watch movies and watch the picture show every Saturday,” said Scotty Glass.

Glass has spent a lot of time in this 85-year-old theatre. He leads tours through this lightless, lifeless building, and for the last 25 years, that’s all it’s been used for.

“The community wanted it to survive, but money wasn’t there, interest wasn’t there for people who had the power to do it,” he said.

He says the whole city suffered after I-20 was finished. The road from Atlanta to Augusta used to run through there, but not anymore. The interstate bypasses them.

“Here in Warren County, I mean I hate to say it, we don’t have a lot to do, so building this theatre back up has been a dream,” said Glass.

A dream he’s had for a long time is bringing the Knox Theatre back to its former glory. The county’s Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Main Street Organization want to make that dream come true.

“We want this year to be the big push, the big we are going to get this thing done, and we are going to get it done soon,” he said.

They need two million dollars to make it happen, and they’re trying to raise some of the money by holding a festival. Glass wants people to support and realize what this could mean to the city.

The inaugural Knox Fest happens on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Center in Warrenton. He hopes, one day when you visit Warrenton and see the theatre, you won’t see what used to be... you’ll see what is.

“The Knox is going to revive this community,” said Glass.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.