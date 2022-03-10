Advertisement

Blue Bell releases popular ice cream flavor in grocery stores for the first time

Peachy Peach makes a great milkshake, company says
Peachy Peach ice cream is being released in stores for the first time.
Peachy Peach ice cream is being released in stores for the first time.(Blue Bell)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Bell said a popular ice cream flavor is hitting store shelves beginning Thursday.

Their “Peachy Peach” ice cream has been available in ice cream parlors but has never been available in stores before now. It will be available in half gallons and, for a limited time, in pints.

The company says the ice cream, which contains chunks of sweetened peaches, is great in a milkshake.

“This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake,” said Blue Bell general sales manager Carl Breed.

