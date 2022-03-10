Three-way battle taking shape in Peach State governor’s race

ATLANTA - The three main candidates for Georgia governor have filed their paperwork to run.

Kemp qualified on Thursday and held a ceremony to mark the occasion. While his initial rival in the Republican primary will be former Sen. David Perdue, his speech was focused on Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Perdue filed his papers on Wednesday, professing confidence he can beat incumbent Kemp in the primary despite lagging in polls and fundraising.

Perdue says Kemp can’t unite Republicans unhappy at Kemp for not doing more to try to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump recruited Perdue in an effort to unseat Kemp.

Perdue is betting Trump’s support will help him overcome his late start and monetary disadvantage. Both Kemp and Perdue are positioning themselves as the Republican most likely to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Abrams also qualified this week.

Abrams, who lost to Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, previously ran on the platform of “opportunity for all” pushing for Medicaid expansion, full funding of education, and building economic opportunity. She says many today, many of those issues remain.

“Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus on,” Abrams said. “The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I am simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia, and I believe this time we will get it done,” she explained.

Minutes later, The Kemp campaign responded with a statement saying, “If Stacey Abrams had it her way, Georgia businesses would have spent the last two years shuttered, children would have been barred from their classrooms, government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families, and woke politics would be the law of the land.” The campaign went on to claim Abrams sees the governor’s seat as a stepping stone to the white House.

Meanwhile Abrams called Kemp’s refusal to expand Medicaid “callous.” She says the Democratic Party in her view is strong this election cycle and can make changes.

“In 2020 and 2021 we demonstrated that Georgia is a force to be reckoned with in Democratic politics,” Abrams said. “Instead of catering to the powerful or an ideological group, I am running to be the leader of all of Georgia even those who don’t like me because I believe expanding Medicaid serves us all. Defending our right to vote serves us all. Insuring access to education whether you live in rural areas or the cities serves us all.”

Also in the news ...

CAMPAIGN FUNDING: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that says a “leadership committee” the governor created under a new state law cannot spend money to get him reelected during the Republican primary. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen’s ruling came last month in a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who’s challenging Kemp in the primary. Kemp and his leadership committee on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

