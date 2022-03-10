Advertisement

Andy Woodard named new Edmund Burke athletic director and football coach

New Edmund Burke Academy athletic director and head football coach Andy Woodard
New Edmund Burke Academy athletic director and head football coach Andy Woodard(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edmund Burke Academy announced Andy Woodard as the school’s new athletic director and head football coach, per a release Thursday.

Woodard is no stranger to the CSRA. He previously served as an assistant baseball and football coach at Aquinas. He comes over from Bulloch academy where he was the athletic director and assistant head football coach.

“I am excited about getting back to my two passions which are interacting with students in the classroom and on the football field,” Woodard said, per the release. “Setting high expectations and pushing them both physically and academically to be their best is what I love to do.”

“We are very excited about our school’s growth and about how we are building a coaching staff that is committed to excellence on the athletic field and growing leaders in our community,” said Headmaster Adam Brett via the release.

