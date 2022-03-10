2-state region sees mixed news with employment figures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell again for the 21st consecutive month, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

The figures are for January, when the rate fell one-tenth of a point to 3.2 percent from December’s revised rate of 3.3 percent. Georgia’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percent lower than the national January 2022 unemployment rate of 4 percent.

MORE ECONOMIC COVERAGE:

Georgia’s number of jobs was an all-time high of 4.69 million, up 19,400 from December to January and up 216,000 over the year. The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included professional, scientific and technical services, 4,700; accommodation and food services, 2,800; health care and social assistance, 2,500; finance and insurance, 2,200; and administrative and support services,1,700.

The agency also announced a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5.05 million, up 22,140 in January. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5.22 million, up 16,905 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 5,235 to 168,337, the lowest figure since July 2001.

In South Carolina

South Carolina nearly doubled its first-time unemployment claims over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,634 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented an 88% increase over the prior week’s 869.

The new numbers are the highest total of first-time claims since January 2021 when 2,047 were received during the week ending Jan. 15, according to agency data.

Greenville County recorded the most, with 151. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count at 136, while Spartanburg County was third with 117.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was December’s 3.5%, a fall of 0.2% from November

