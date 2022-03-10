Advertisement

2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust

From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dad, his mom and his new girlfriend were arrested after two kids were taken at gunpoint from their mom’s Augusta home, sparking a manhunt that yielded a big haul of drugs.

It all started around 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, when the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Middleton Place to investigate a report of a kidnapping.

Deputies said they learned from the mother of a 6-year-old and 8-year-old that their father, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz, 34, forced his way into the home along with his mother Maria Lorenzo and girlfriend Barbara Avila, and they took the kids at gunpoint.

While investigating this case, deputies found the two children at a residence in the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue safe and in good condition at 6:46 a.m.

At that home, deputies found and arrested Avila, 21, and Lorenzo, 52, according to authorities.

A short time later, deputies found and arrested Gonzalez-Ortiz while he was driving his silver Honda Civic at Stevens Creek and Washington roads.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, yielding a large amount of drugs, money and a handgun, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found 82.2 ounces of cocaine, 16.5 ounces of marijuana, 18.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 8.6 ounces of heroin and $13,080 in cash.

Gonzalez-Ortiz, Avila and Lorenzo are charged with five felony counts of home invasion, two counts of kidnapping of a minor, kidnapping of an adult and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to deputies.

Gonzalez-Ortiz has also been charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to deputies.

All three were being held Thursday in Richmond County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges, deputies said.

