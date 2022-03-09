Advertisement

Two men arrested after Wilkes County argument ends in gunfire

From left: Joshua E. Walton and Cory C. Danner III
From left: Joshua E. Walton and Cory C. Danner III(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Washington in February.

Joshua E. Walton, 23, of Washington was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault and other charges. A second suspect, Corey C. Danner III, 18, surrendered earlier this month.

Around 8:50 p.m. Feb. 22, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at the Citgo convenience store at 117 E. Robert Toombs Ave.

CRIME | ‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident

Once deputies arrived, they found Michael Wilkinson, 41, of Washington, had been struck by shattered glass during the incident, causing minor injuries. Wilkinson refused medical treatment.

Authorities said an investigation revealed three men entered the Citgo and began arguing.

Two of the individuals, identified as Danner and Walton, exited the store and began shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to GBI. Danner and Walton left the scene after the shooting. The third man involved in the argument was not charged.

Wilkinson was a patron inside the store but was not involved in the argument.

CRIME | Bond denied for suspect in Columbia County fentanyl death

However, further investigation revealed Wilkinson and the store’s clerk, Ashley Moore, tried to conceal evidence related to the shooting incident, according to the GBI. Wilkinson and Moore, 30, of Washington, were each charged with one count of felony tampering with evidence and taken to the Wilkes County Jail, according to GBI.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnap scheme
Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Drivers line up to by gas at Costco in Augusta.
Kemp pushes to suspend fuel tax as gas prices soar
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says

Latest News

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Augusta, Fort Gordon in line for millions in federal appropriations
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Should public funds help pay for tuition?
The former Regency Mall in Augusta.
Legislation could offer solutions for old Regency Mall site
Augusta University Health
AU Health offers preventive antibody treatment against COVID
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs