S.C. statewide tornado drill rescheduled for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to the potential for severe weather in the state, Wednesday’s statewide tornado drill has been rescheduled for Friday.

The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures and mitigation processes in the event of a tornado, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Public schools, state and local emergency management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others will participate in the annual event.

Officials said during the drill, the National Weather Service will use a real-event code, known as “TOR.”

The TOR code will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings, and those radios will broadcast the exercise message.

During the drill:

At home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

In an office building, hospital, nursing home or skyscraper: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

At school: Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

