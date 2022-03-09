Advertisement

Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.

It’s the 20th tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021 the division says.

This also marks the 14th earthquake in South Carolina so far in 2022.

