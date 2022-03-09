Local expert says record-breaking gas prices could be here to stay

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Attacks by Russian troops in Ukraine are now more frequent and more deadly.

Two million Ukrainian refugees have poured into neighboring countries, and millions more are likely on the way. Russia announced a new ceasefire with evacuation corridors for refugees, which will start at 9 a.m. in Ukraine, which is 2 a.m. here.

The conflict is driving up the price of gas. Now, it’s reaching levels we’ve never seen before. According to AAA, the average price in Georgia is $4.06 per gallon, and in South Carolina, it’s $3.97. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Augusta is $4.07.

Gov. Brian Kemp wants to suspend the state’s fuel tax to give drivers a break.

He said Tuesday he’s actively working with the Georgia House and Senate “to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax” to less the “significant impact” higher gas prices are having on Georgia families.

“I just want America to know that we are paying these gas prices, but we sure don’t like it,” said Christopher Roberson, machine operator for GDOT.

If supply decreases, price increases, and we just let go of eight percent of our supply. We spoke to one economist who says this is just the beginning.

Dr. Simon Medcalfe, professor in the Hull College of Business at Augusta University said: “Every $10 increase in the price of oil, gas increases at the pump by 30 cents.”

Long lines don’t help. Draining supply fast, creates more demand, and of course higher prices.

Roberson said: “I probably average $130, that’s five to six days’ worth of a ride.”

Energy cost is a part of the inflation index. Think about everything that uses gas for distribution: groceries, Amazon, Walmart. Also, everything that uses natural gas: air conditioning, manufacturing, and the service industry.

Small changes for a lot of big changes.

Medcalfe said: “We’re not one of the two million people that’s trying to escape Ukraine, we’re not being bombed, our homes aren’t being destroyed, our families aren’t being destroyed, and I think sometimes we have to take that into context.”

