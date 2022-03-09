Pedestrian’s family offers reward for clues on fatal hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of Jerry “Bean” McKinnon is offering a $1,200 reward for clues on the hit-and-run crash that killed him last month near Butler High School.

“It’s become an all-day-everyday thing for the last two weeks,” said Jessica Brittingham, one of McKinnon’s cousins spearheading the search. “We’re going to find you. Period.”

Crimestoppers also could match the reward for a possible total of $2,400, the family told News 12.

“There will be a $2,400 reward leading to the arrest of the person who hit Bean,” she said.

There haven’t been a lot of clues revealed about the case.

McKinnon’s family told News 12 they spoke with authorities and believe the car was blue with a pearl tint.

They said car parts were found at the scene with the same blue color, and blue paint is believed to be on a street sign that was hit in the incident.

“It’s sad that it has to be this way. It’s sad that we have to pay out our money to get the person who did this, but we’ll do it. We’ll do what we have to do,” said Brittingham.

The family says the GBI is working to identify car parts found at the scene.

McKinnon, 38, went to get food on foot on the night of Feb. 20 but never came home. His body was found the next day on Coleman Avenue off Peach Orchard Road.

While the driver remains at-large, the family is reaching out to the public, asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

“Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, and get it over with because it will be easier that way. It will give us closure and it will all be done and over with,” she said.

