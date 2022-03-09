Advertisement

Pedestrian’s family offers reward for clues on fatal hit-and-run

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of Jerry “Bean” McKinnon is offering a $1,200 reward for clues on the hit-and-run crash that killed him last month near Butler High School.

“It’s become an all-day-everyday thing for the last two weeks,” said Jessica Brittingham, one of McKinnon’s cousins spearheading the search. “We’re going to find you. Period.”

Crimestoppers also could match the reward for a possible total of $2,400, the family told News 12.

“There will be a $2,400 reward leading to the arrest of the person who hit Bean,” she said.

There haven’t been a lot of clues revealed about the case.

MORE | Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

McKinnon’s family told News 12 they spoke with authorities and believe the car was blue with a pearl tint.

They said car parts were found at the scene with the same blue color, and blue paint is believed to be on a street sign that was hit in the incident.

“It’s sad that it has to be this way. It’s sad that we have to pay out our money to get the person who did this, but we’ll do it. We’ll do what we have to do,” said Brittingham.

The family says the GBI is working to identify car parts found at the scene.

McKinnon, 38, went to get food on foot on the night of Feb. 20 but never came home. His body was found the next day on Coleman Avenue off Peach Orchard Road.

While the driver remains at-large, the family is reaching out to the public, asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

“Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, and get it over with because it will be easier that way. It will give us closure and it will all be done and over with,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnap scheme
Severe Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Latest News

If passed, new Senate bill could remove old Regency Mall superstructure
Bill to fix rundown superstructures
Bill to fix rundown superstructures
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.
Driver attempting to flee from state troopers dies after crashing into car
JA Discovery Center
Discovery center to teach students real-world experiences is coming to Evans
At the height of the COVID surge two months ago, hundreds of nurses were brought into...
Local hospitals adapt amid dire nursing shortages