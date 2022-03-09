Local women in the spotlight on International Women’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s International Women’s Day, and the theme is ‘breaking the bias’.

We wanted to spotlight a few local women using their platform to encourage women and help break bias in the workforce.

For generations, women have worked to make strides toward equality.

“We have played an integral part. The history has proven the success, is based upon the contributions of women, African American women, and international women,” she said.

Brown made history as the first woman and first African American chief judge of Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court. She gives credit to the village of women who helped raise her.

“They propelled me and motivated me to become who I am,” she said.

What started as a post on Facebook searching for models turned into Jeri Beckworth using her platform to highlight women from different walks of life.

Beckworth said: “I believe that this gives women a voice.”

She invited women from all over the CSRA to participate in an International Women’s Day shoot at her home, using photography to show diversity.

“By doing this project, it allows women to come forward and share their stories,” she said.

Their advice for the next generation-

“I would just encourage women to stand up and give back,” she said.

Brown said: “Give them an equal opportunity, give them equal pay, give them equal support and encouragement.”

