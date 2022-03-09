Advertisement

Local kids search for shamrocks at Savannah Rapids Park

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and locals are already celebrating.

For the second year in a row, it’s the Shamrocks in the Park Scavenger Hunt. There are a dozen shamrocks set up across the park, for kids to find.

Kelley Bratcher loves walking here with her kids.

“It’s just so beautiful here. You can’t beat this walk,” she said.

It’s a walk they take often, but this walk is different. Bratcher and her kids are searching for shamrocks.

MORE | Grab the kids or catch up with friends in these fun events in the CSRA

Ashley Swain, Columbia County’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said: “People were asking for it, and we’re going to give them what they wanted. We decided to go ahead and do it again.”

If you find all 12 shamrocks, you win a prize.

“They love it because it gives them a mission to do while they’re out walking around. They love hunting for them and finding them,” said Swian.

Bratcher’s kids love it.

“It gives us something to keep busy during the walk, and it’s fun getting to know a little bit of the history of the area because we’re not from here. We do this walk a lot, so it kind of mixes it up a little bit,” said Bratcher.

If you’d like to try it out, stop by the Savannah Rapids Visitor Center. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

