Legislation could offer solutions for old Regency Mall site

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A legislative committee has moved forward with a measure from an Augusta senator that could help address problems with the old Regency Mall site.

Senate Bill 227, sponsored by Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, was passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The measure would allow county governments to declare abandoned mall property blighted and use their powers under eminent domain to improve the property.

“This is a great first step which help local governments with the issue of abandoned malls and shopping centers,” Jones said. “Whether Regency Mall in Augusta or other abandoned malls littered throughout the state, this will provide another tool in the tool box of our local governments when negotiating with owners of these massive abandoned properties.”

Jones said the power of eminent domain should always be used as a last resort but current law has shielded the property owners from the state’s eminent domain power.

“SB 227 will now give counties a better opportunity to develop these massive abandoned structures and provide new life to the community,” he said.

You can view the full text of SB 227 at https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/59931.

