Discovery Center announced for Columbia and Richmond County schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District and Richmond County School System announced the unanimous approval to incorporate a JA Discovery Center into the Support Department Complex in Evans.

The plan is to build the 20 to 25,000 square foot facility near Columbia Industrial Boulevard and River-Watch Parkway. It will be a space for middle schoolers in Richmond and Columbia County to learn business and real-world finance education.

“We are thrilled with the decisions of each of these Boards that will allow us to move into the CSRA with significant presence and impact,” said John Hancock, President, and CEO, JA of Georgia. “We are thankful for the commitment of these two visionary superintendents and their boards, and we look forward to providing unmatched learning experiences that enable students to discover the possibilities that their futures can hold.”

The two counties will split the cost of the four-point five-million-dollar project. JA of Georgia will pay $800,000 a year to maintain the facility.

“We’ll work with local businesses, around a number of sponsorships, and we’ll be looking to offer the opportunity to a variety of school districts in the region, even beyond the two big ones,” said Hancock.

According to the release, with an opening planned in the Fall of 2023, the center will provide students continued exposure to their future possibilities through two innovative programs:

JA BizTown creates an unmatched experience where sixth-grade students interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of running a business. Students not only discover the intricacies of being a professional and a member of the community but also realize the abundance of opportunities available within their hometown.

JA Finance Park provides seventh or eighth-grade students the opportunity to experience being an adult and providing for the needs of a household. Students participate in a simulation that enables them to develop skills to successfully navigate today’s complex economic environment and discover how decisions today can impact tomorrow.

“We are very excited to be able to offer our students a culminating experience that extends this area of learning to the real world through partnerships and connections with our local communities,” said Dr. Steve Flynt, Superintendent, CCSD.

RCSS superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, said: “The opportunity to expose our students to businesses and careers that are right here in our area is remarkable. Broadening their vision into what is possible will enable them to dream big and see the path to achieve those dreams.”

The construction of the center is possible through a joint partnership with JA, the Columbia County School District, and the Richmond County School System.

“Too often our students may not have a realistic idea of what being an adult is, but for that four and a half-hour simulation, they feel the experience of paying bills, owning a business, and that’s our core business in the education,” said Bradshaw.

Currently, JA Discovery Centers serve more than 120,000 students a year across five locations - the JA Chick-fil-A Foundation Discovery Center in Atlanta, the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett, the Mike and Lynn Cottrell JA Discovery Center at North Georgia in Cumming, the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, and the JA Colonial Group Discovery Center in Savannah.

Hancock said: “It’ll take us about 18 months from now till the time we are ready to go, so that puts us right at the start of what would then be the 2023-24 school year.”

Although it’s only a one-day experience for students, JA says the facility is estimated to be in use for 130 to 140 days out of the school year.

Bradshaw added: “It’s exciting to see our students look at personal finance and see businesses that mirrored their community. It’s just an excellent opportunity.”

