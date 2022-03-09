Advertisement

Have you seen this missing teen from Richmond County?

Nyteria Hankinson
Nyteria Hankinson(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community’s help is needed to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Richmond County.

Nyteria Hankinson was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. at the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road.

She is 5′4, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, black pajama pants, and tie-dye colored crocs.

If you have any information on Hankinson, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

