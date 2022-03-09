Advertisement

Gang member found guilty in 2018 shooting death of Augusta man

Jamal Moss in 2018.
Jamal Moss in 2018.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been found guilty in the 2018 shooting death case of a 24-year-old Augusta man.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced a Richmond County jury found Jamal Moss guilty in the shooting death of Mishon Robinson.

CRIME | Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says

Robinson was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on June 3, 2018, at the Alpine Villa Apartments on Alpine Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Moss was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, two gang charges, and a firearms charge. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years.

Officials say Moss is also a member of the Nine Trey/BBA Bloods gang.

“I am incredibly proud of the team of prosecutors, victim advocates, legal assistants, and investigators who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible. This District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate gang violence in our community,” Williams said in a statement.

