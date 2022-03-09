Ga. Capitol news: Income tax cut sails through House

ATLANTA - A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion has passed the state House.

Republicans supporting House Bill 1437 on Wednesday said it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief.

It would create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% rate, raise the amount of income exempt from taxation, and eliminate many deductions.

The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.

The changes would begin in 2024.

An analysis by a group opposing the bill shows that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Senate passes bill seeking to regulate social media

ATLANTA - The Georgia state Senate is passing a bill to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Opponents predict the measure would be struck down by a federal court.

Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming says the state should protect against political discrimination, even if a lawsuit results.

Opponents say it would be unconstitutional for force companies private companies to host speech they don’t agree with.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 393 by a vote of 33-21 on Tuesday, sending it to the House for more debate.

Kemp pushes to suspend fuel tax as gas prices soar

ATLANTA - As the U.S. average gas price sets an all-time record and local prices follow the upward climb , Gov. Brian Kemp wants to suspend the state’s fuel tax to give drivers a break.

He said Tuesday he’s actively working with the Georgia House and Senate “to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax” to lessen the “significant impact” higher gas prices are having on Georgia families.

“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hard-working Georgians — both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes,” he said.

In a tweet, he blamed the rising prices on “a total failure of leadership in Washington,” but didn’t elaborate. Economists are blaming uncertainty surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting U.S. ban on Russian oil imports that President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. There are concerns the ban could crimp supply, raising prices even further.

At the federal level, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has been advocating for temporary suspension of the 18 cent federal gas tax until Jan. 1, 2023. He’s introduced legislation that would enact the suspension.

Bill would curb fundraising during legislative session

ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some money-raising groups.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580.

It would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate. Lawmakers created new leadership committees last year that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee has been ordered not to spend money right now after a lawsuit from Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

Georgia House passes broad changes to mental health programs

ATLANTA - House members are passing a broad measure that aims to improve Georgia’s dismal mental health care system.

The House voted 169-3 to pass House Bill 1013, sending it the Senate for more debate.

A key part of the bill would push public and private insurers to provide the same level of benefits for mental disorders as they do for physical conditions.

The bill would make it easier to involuntarily commit someone to care against their will.

The measure is projected to cost $29 million including a $10 million forgivable loan program for people who want to become mental health workers.

Ban sought on state vaccine mandates for year

ATLANTA - Georgia senators want to prevent state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

They voted 31-19 on Friday to ban such requirements until mid-2023, sending the bill to the House for more debate.

Republicans supporting Senate Bill 345 say the state shouldn’t be able to force the inoculation against the respiratory illness.

Democrats say the GOP is kowtowing to misinformation on vaccines, discouraging a protective measure in a state close to the bottom in vaccination rates.

As amended, the measure excludes health care facilities that are subject to federal mandates for their employees to get vaccinated.

Georgia bill seeks to raise penalties for fleeing police

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police.

The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate.

The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a felony.

Right now, all offenses of fleeing from police in Georgia are high and aggravated misdemeanors. That’s a category of misdemeanor that carries higher penalties than regular misdemeanors.

Supporters cite more than 500 pursuits conducted by state troopers in metro Atlanta since April 2021.

Georgia House: Ban some race teaching, list parent rights

ATLANTA - Parts of Georgia Republicans’ agenda to increase parental oversight of schools and regulate what they teach on racial issues are moving closer to law.

The state House voted Friday for a bill to ban the teaching of what Republicans label as “divisive concepts.”

They also voted to pass a parental bill of rights they say is needed to increase transparency in schools.

Both bills are an outgrowth of conservative ferment over how schools teach about race, sexual orientation and other subjects.

Democrats say the bills are election season fodder for Republican primary voters. They also fear they aim to lock in a conservative view of society.

Sonny Perdue to make more than $500,000 a year as chancellor

ATLANTA - Former Gov. Sonny Perdue will be paid $523,900 a year when he takes the reins on April 1 as chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

System spokesperson Lance Wallace said that’s the same amount that Steve Wrigley was making as chancellor before retiring last year.

The 19-member Board of Regents voted on Tuesday to hire Perdue to lead the system’s 26 universities and colleges.

Perdue was the first Republican governor of Georgia in more than a century, serving two terms from 2003 to 2011.

He then served as U.S. agriculture secretary under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.