Fort Gordon in line for $3.67 million in appropriations

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cyber infrastructure at Fort Gordon is due for a $3.67 million boost under Fiscal Year 2022 federal appropriation bills that were released Wednesday.

The funding for Fort Gordon will go toward completing planning and design to modernize the signal schoolhouse and construct a cyber and communications network training facility.

MORE | Kemp gives further details on plans to halt gas tax

The appropriations also include $12.5 million for Moody Air Force Base for a new parking apron in support of 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W combat rescue helicopters.

Also included is $5 million for Fort Stewart to help complete planning and design for a new unaccompanied enlisted personnel housing facility to accommodate more than 370 soldiers.

The military funding was announced by Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose staff said the money was among $95 million secured by the senator for Georgia projects.

“I’m pleased to see projects I fought for that will help keep families in Georgia and America safe and promote Georgia’s central role in our nation’s military were included in the annual government funding bill,” Warnock said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

