3 FIRST ALERTS ISSUED | The Latest From Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight a few scattered showers and storms will be possible as a warm front moves south to north across the region. Temperatures this evening will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by morning. Over the next 5 days there will be multiple chances for rain and strong to severe storms, we’ll break down each day below.

Wednesday:

Tomorrow we’ll have the chance for strong to severe storms, especially around midday here in Augusta, we’ve issued a First Alert for the potential for strong to severe storms in our central and southern counties.

First Alert: Wednesday (WRDW)

We’ll start tomorrow off with drier conditions but the rain will quickly move through the region as we get closer to 9 am, first in our western counties, and then it will move eastward. The line of showers and storms will get closer to the Augusta area between 11 am and 1 pm. Our southern and eastern counties will see the storms last from 1 pm to 4 pm. The line of storms is expected to clear the region by dinner time with the greatest impacts being gusty winds, minor flooding, and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe Risk: Wednesday (WRDW)

Thursday & Friday:

On and off chances of rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures remaining cool in the low 60s. Friday has been trending drier which means we could see highs returning to the low 70s. Rain totals by Friday night will range from 0.5″-2″ around the CSRA, with the highest amounts in our southern counties.

Saturday:

Unfortunately, the warmer temps are cut short but another cold front that will move through the region early Saturday morning. The storm predictions center has already placed portions of the region under an area to watch, meaning severe weather could be a possibility as the front passes through. The front is expected to move through the region bringing heavy rain, wind, and an isolated tornado threat from 7 am in our western counties to 1 pm in our eastern counties. In addition to severe weather, the big story on Saturday will most likely be the wind.

Wind Gusts: Saturday (WRDW)

Right now we’re expecting wind gusts to be as high as 45-50 mph in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Lake Wind and Wind Advisories will mostly likely be issued, because of all this we have issued a First Alert for the entire viewing area from 7 am - 4 pm Saturday.

First Alert: Saturday (WRDW)

Sunday:

Behind this powerful cold front will be some cold air! Temperatures by Sunday morning are expected to plunge to the mid 20s around the CSRA which could do some damage to crops and any sensitive plants in our yard. Be sure to bring in those plants and your pets, lows in Augusta are expected to drop to 26°.

Hard Freeze likely for Sunday am (WRDW)

A First Alert is also in effect for those cold temperatures. Make sure to stay weather aware over the next several days and keep it here for the latest.

First Alert: Sunday (WRDW)

