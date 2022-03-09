Aiken County school leaders finalize calendar for 2023-24 year

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved the final modified calendar for students in the 2023-24 school year.

The previous versions of the calendar, emphasizing frequent short breaks over a long summer break, were just drafts.

Under the calendar, the first day of school will be July 25.

Then there will be a two-week fall break in the first couple of weeks of October, plus a couple of weeks as usual at the holidays and two weeks for spring break.

Students who are behind will be able to use the first week of the spring and fall breaks to get back on track.

Then the last day of school will be May 30.

“We appreciate the action taken by our school board in approving our recommended calendar, which will provide additional academic intervention and enrichment opportunities for our students who have the greatest need of support,” stated Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “The intercession periods are scheduled at some of the most critical times of the school year for our students, teachers, and staff.”

HERE’S THE CALENDAR:

