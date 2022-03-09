Advertisement

Aiken County school leaders finalize calendar for 2023-24 year

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved the final modified calendar for students in the 2023-24 school year.

The previous versions of the calendar, emphasizing frequent short breaks over a long summer break, were just drafts.

Under the calendar, the first day of school will be July 25.

Then there will be a two-week fall break in the first couple of weeks of October, plus a couple of weeks as usual at the holidays and two weeks for spring break.

Students who are behind will be able to use the first week of the spring and fall breaks to get back on track.

Then the last day of school will be May 30.

“We appreciate the action taken by our school board in approving our recommended calendar, which will provide additional academic intervention and enrichment opportunities for our students who have the greatest need of support,” stated Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “The intercession periods are scheduled at some of the most critical times of the school year for our students, teachers, and staff.”

HERE’S THE CALENDAR:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnap scheme
Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Drivers line up to by gas at Costco in Augusta.
Kemp pushes to suspend fuel tax as gas prices soar
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Big drug bust is ‘beginning of something much bigger,’ sheriff says

Latest News

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Fort Gordon in line for $3.67 million in appropriations
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Should public funds help pay for tuition?
The former Regency Mall in Augusta.
Legislation could offer solutions for old Regency Mall site
Augusta University Health
AU Health offers preventive antibody treatment against COVID
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs