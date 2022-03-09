2 FIRST ALERTS ISSUED | The latest from Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The severe weather threat for today has passed. A few scattered showers will be possible for the rest of the afternoon and into the overnight before more rain moves in by tomorrow morning. We’re not done with the severe chances yet, another round of severe storms could be possible for Saturday as well, we break down each day below.

Thursday & Friday:

The greatest chance for showers on Thursday will be in the early morning hours with the heaviest of the rain falling in our southern counties. Rain totals in our southern counties will range from 0.75″- 2″. In our northern counties totals are expected to rain from 0.5″- 1″, a few locations could pick up a little more in each part of the region.

Rain Totals by Friday (WRDW)

On and off chances of rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures remaining cool in the low 60s. Friday has been trending drier which means we could see highs returning to the low 70s. Rain totals by Friday night will range from 0.5″-2″ around the CSRA, with the highest amounts in our southern counties.

Saturday:

Unfortunately, the warmer temps are cut short by another cold front that will move through the region early Saturday morning. The storm predictions center has already placed portions of the region under an area to watch, meaning severe weather could be a possibility as the front passes through. The front is expected to move through the region bringing heavy rain, wind, and an isolated tornado threat from 7 am in our western counties to 1 pm in our eastern counties. In addition to severe weather, the big story on Saturday will most likely be the wind.

Severe Risk: Saturday (WRDW)

Right now we’re expecting wind gusts to be as high as 45-50 mph in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Lake Wind and Wind Advisories will mostly likely be issued, because of all this we have issued a First Alert for the entire viewing area from 7 am - 4 pm Saturday.

First Alert: Saturday (WRDW)

Sunday:

Behind this powerful cold front will be some cold air! Temperatures by Sunday morning are expected to plunge to the mid 20s around the CSRA which could do some damage to crops and any sensitive plants in our yard. Be sure to bring in those plants and your pets, lows in Augusta are expected to drop to 25°.

Frost and Freeze Forecast (WRDW)

A First Alert is also in effect for those cold temperatures. Make sure to stay weather aware over the next several days and keep it here for the latest.

