Warren County schools go to home learning for one day

Warren County High School
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County schools will switch to at-home learning on Thursday due to expected low attendance as the boys basketball team look to complete their historic season with a victory over Drew Charter.

Due to several factors that may keep community members from being in total attendance and in-person support at the game in Macon, the Warren County Board of Education is allowing the switch for one day.

Students will report back to campus for face-to-face learning on Thursday.

“We value academics wholeheartedly and are incredibly proud of our student-athletes. Truly these athletes could not compete on this historic platform without their academics being a top priority,” Superintendent Christopher Harris wrote in a statement. “In addition, one factor of a positive school climate is the individuals’ connectedness to the school and community. The Warren County School System focuses on the whole student and recognizes the importance of balance and high expectations in and out of the classroom.”

