Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project.

The special election Tuesday in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the county a license to operate a launchpad for small rockets in December.

But opponents in February gathered enough petition signatures to force a vote on whether the county can buy land for the spaceport. Camden County officials have spent more than $10 million pursuing the project, promising a big economic payoff.

Opponents say rocket launches could endanger tourists and campers on a neighboring barrier island

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File) (CHRIS VIOLA | AP)

