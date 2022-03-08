Advertisement

Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project.

The special election Tuesday in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the county a license to operate a launchpad for small rockets in December.

But opponents in February gathered enough petition signatures to force a vote on whether the county can buy land for the spaceport. Camden County officials have spent more than $10 million pursuing the project, promising a big economic payoff.

Opponents say rocket launches could endanger tourists and campers on a neighboring barrier island

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)(CHRIS VIOLA | AP)

